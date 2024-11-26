The Sacramento Kings (8-10) are plunging down the Western Conference standings, as they struggle to find answers in the first quarter of the 2024-25 season. The front office is hoping that another veteran presence can help bring an end to the team's four-game losing streak. Free agent Jae Crowder is on the verge of agreeing to a contract that will make him the newest member of the roster, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The 34-year-old forward last played for the Milwaukee Bucks and has been a trusted contributor on multiple title contenders. He is a reputable defender and shoots just under 35 percent for his NBA career, both of which are attributes the Kings are currently lacking.

Crowder is likely incapable of single-handedly solving Sacramento's issues, but he can add a toughness to the squad that might be crucial in a daunting West. There may come a point when general manager Monte McNair has to make a big splash on the trade market, however, if he wants to see the franchise reach the playoffs this season.

Can Kings figure everything out in time?

The Kings have been assembled to finish in the top-six in the conference and cause a genuine threat in the postseason, but an inability to consistently close out games has them flailing in the bottom half of the standings. While a healthy Malik Monk is a definite asset to the offense, Sacramento can benefit from having some more physicality on the floor.

Defense is never going to define this specific group, but Jae Crowder can set the tone in that essential area on occasion. De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan must still carry the bulk of the responsibilities, though. They combine to form a highly talented and skilled star trio that should be occupying plenty of space in the minds of the league's contenders.

The soon-to-be-arriving Crowder will try to do his part to lift the Kings a little closer toward their ceiling. A boost of energy, even if it is not yet on the court, will come in handy against the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-8) on Wednesday night.