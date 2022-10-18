Alex Iafallo lands on IR in brutal blow for Kings

Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Iafallo was hit with a brutal injury update just four games into the 2022-23 NHL season. Via Jon Rosen, Iafallo is considered week-to-week by the Kings after sustaining a lower-body injury during Monday night’s win over the Detroit Red Wings. On Tuesday, the Kings placed Iafallo on IR, indicating that it will be quite some time until the 28-year-old is ready to make his return to the ice.

Best to Alex Iafallo. Told the severity of the injury for now is week-to-week. He’s returning to LA for further evaluation. — Jon Rosen (@jonnyrosen) October 18, 2022

Iafallo registered an assist in the overtime win over the Red Wings on Monday. He spent a total of 14:41 on the ice across 18 shifts before exiting with the lower-body injury, the details of which have not been specified. He did not record a single shot on target in the 5-4 victory, which required overtime after the Red Wings clawed back with two goals in the third period.

The injury was sustained by Iafallo at some point during the middle of the third period.

Iafallo will return to Los Angeles on Tuesday to undergo further testing on the injury and get a more concrete timetable on his return. The Kings placed him on IR, meaning they’ll be able to add someone to the active roster ahead of Tuesday night’s clash against the Nashville Predators.

This season, Alex Iafallo has five points in four games, having scored two goals and assisted on three. His absence will be a big loss for LA, who will need to replace his production. Last year, Iafallo had 37 points across 79 games, but he was off to a significantly better start this year, making his injury even more disappointing for the Kings.