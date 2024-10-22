For years, the Los Angeles Kings have waited for Alex Turcotte to break out on the ice. The former fifth-overall pick has flashed the potential Los Angeles saw ahead of the 2019 NHL Draft. However, he hasn't put it together at the NHL level for various reasons. If his start to the 2024-25 campaign is any indication, though, things may finally be clicking for Turcotte.

Turcotte has scored a goal and four points for Los Angeles in six games this year. The impact he has made goes beyond the stat sheet, though. Head coach Jim Hiller said Turcotte was the team's best forward after a crushing 6-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs last week. His play has resulted in time playing up the lineup as the Kings' bench boss shuffled his lines.

Turcotte is certainly happy with the praise. And his play to start the season has given him as well as the team hope for more good fortune as the season moves along. As for his motivation, Turcotte recently spoke about what he wished he had learned earlier in his career as part of what's driving him.

“I wish I knew this when I was younger, but we’re all here for a reason and it’s by playing our game,” he said, via beat reporter Zach Dooley. “I think that I just want to be consistent, so that’s bringing the same game every night, trying to. Obviously, there’s going to be ups and downs, but I think if you’re reliable and consistent, good things are going to happen the majority of the time.”

Kings' Alex Turcotte may be on the verge of a special season

Alex Turcotte has certainly impressed early in the season. It's a welcomed sight for a Kings team with playoff ambition in 2025. Los Angeles has been eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the playoffs in three consecutive postseasons.

His strong start to the year has not gone unnoticed, as mentioned. Hiller sung his praises after a lopsided loss to the Maple Leafs last week. And his teammates have seen the effort he has put in through these first six games of the 2024-25 campaign.

“I think he’s honestly been probably our most consistent forward throughout the season so far,” Kings forward Warren Foegele said, via Dooley. “He’s tenacious, he’s working hard, he’s making smart plays and I hope it continues for him. He’s playing with a lot of confidence and he’s playing really well.”

The Kings have waited for the day Turcotte puts everything together at the NHL level. If he can remain consistent, the former fifth-overall pick could turn in a special performance this year. That certainly bodes well for Los Angeles as they look to go on a deep playoff run in 2025.