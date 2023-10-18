Los Angeles Kings veteran forward Anze Kopitar is off to a great start to the 2023-24 NHL season. The 36-year-old center has recorded at least a point in each of the Kings' first three games, including a historic one on Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets to help LA score its first win of the campaign to the tune of a 5-1 score. With his helper on a Pierre-Luc Dubois goal in the first period, Kopitar reached a rare statistical territory in franchise history, per Los Angeles' PR.

“Anze Kopitar’s first period assist marked his 750th career assist, becoming just the second Kings skater in franchise history to record reach such mark (Marcel Dionne, 757).”

Kopitar is likely to break Dionne's record before the end of the 2023-24 campaign as he is only seven assists away from tying the record and eight from surpassing it. However, it's worth noting that Dionne took only 921 games with the Kings to rack up all those 757 assists, while Kopitar reached the 750-assist mark on his 1,295th game with the team.

Kopitar has not played for any other team outside of the Kings so far in his NHL career thus far. He was taken by Los Angeles in the first round (11th overall) of the 2005 NHL Draft and helped the franchise win two Stanley Cups. Kopitar is also a five-time All-Star and a two-time winner of the Frank J. Selke Trophy.

The Kings will look to sustain their form when they travel to the Twin Cities to lock horns with the Minnesota Wild this coming Thursday night.