The Los Angeles Kings are north of the border to take on the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Kings-Jets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Kings have started the season with two losses. One of those losses came in a shootout against the Carolina Hurricanes. Anze Kopitar has two goal this season, and one assist. Five other skaters on the Kings have Kevin Fiala has assisted on three goals this season to lead the team. Los Angeles has used two different goalies this season, and they have given up a combined nine goals.

The Jets are 1-1-0 to begin this season. They have a win against the Florida Panthers, but they dropped their first game to the Calgary Flames. Kyle Connor is coming off a two-goal game, and he has three total on the season. Mark Scheifele has two goals on the season for the Jets, as well. The Jets have allowed nine total goals this season.

Cam Talbot is expected to be the starting goalie for the Kings. Connor Hellebuyck will be in net for the Jets.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Jets Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-215)

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+176)

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How to Watch Kings vs. Jets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports West, TSN Direct

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win

Los Angeles has a good chance to score some goals, as well. Hellebuyck has allowed eight goals of his own this season. The Kings scored five goals in their latest game, and that came on 30 total shots. Los Angeles took 36 shots in the first game of the season, as well. With Hellebuyck struggling in net, the Kings will be able to light the lamp a few times if they can get over 30 shots up. This game is going to feature a lot of goals, so the Kings will just need to score more.

Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kings have a problem on the defensive side of the ice. They have allowed 10 total goals, and they can not keep their opponents off the puck. Los Angeles is also no good at getting in front of the shooting lanes. They have blocked just over 12 shots per game. It seems like something small, but the more clean shots on net, the more goals someone will score. If the Jets can get a bunch of shots on goal, they will find a way to cover this spread, especially with how bad the Kings have been in goal.

The Jets have taken 36 shots per game in their first two games. This is going to be huge for them. As mentioned, the more shots, the better. If the Jets can put up that same amount of shots, they will find the back of the net multiple times. The Kings will net get in the middle of shooting lanes, and their goaltender will allow some goals.

Final Kings-Jets Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be high-scoring. The Kings and Jets are very likely to score a combined eight or nine goals in this one. As for the winner, I like the Kings. Los Angeles is the underdog, so I am taking the Kings to cover the spread.

Final Kings-Jets Prediction & Pick: Kings +1.5 (-215), Over 6.5 (+106)