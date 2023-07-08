Anze Kopitar has been the heart and soul of the Los Angeles Kings since he was drafted by the team with the 11th overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft. He will forever be immortalized in the team's history after leading them to two Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014.

At 35-years-old, Kopitar isn't the player he once was, but he's still an extremely effective first-line center. He put up a very impressive 74 points in 82 games last season, leading the team in scoring in the process. He also won the 2023 Lady Byng trophy last month, awarded annually to the NHL player voted to best combine sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and ability.

Kopitar is one of the most liked and well-respected players in the sport, and still an absolute gamer. The Slovenian was rewarded for his on- and off-ice contributions to the team on Thursday.

Kings lock up captain Kopitar

The Kings signed their captain to a two-year, $14 million contract extension on Thursday, keeping him with the team though the 2025-26 season. The deal will begin in the 2024-25 season. The new contract comes after Kopitar is set to play out the final year of a mammoth eight-year, $80 million pact signed back in July of 2016. His new contract is $3 million less in average annual value, but considering his age and the miles on him, it's great value for both player and club.

The contract makes a lot of sense for both sides, and there really wasn't any doubt that an extension was coming, especially as the Kings are still knocking on the door of playoff contention. Both Kopitar and general manager Rob Blake wanted to get the deal done soon after they were able to enter into negotiations on July 1.

The $7 million average annual value shows a high level of respect for the veteran; he's still an exceptional player and an important piece as the squad looks to push to become a Stanley Cup contender again, like they were back in the early 2010s. With the salary cap expected to rise by as much as $4 million next year and with some other contracts on the team expiring, there was runway to get the deal done now, and keep Kopitar in Los Angeles for at least another two years.

Kopitar heart and soul of franchise

Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty are the only two players remaining from the borderline dynasty that was the LA Kings between 2012-15, after Jonathan Quick was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. The Slovenian scored two goals in his first NHL game, compiled 61 points as a rookie, and has been the heart and soul leader of the organization over the past 16 seasons.

“Los Angeles has become home for me and my family, and I'm excited to extend my career here,” Kopitar said after the contract was signed, per The Athletic's Eric Stephens. “I've been with this organization through it all and I know our group is close to achieving something special. I look forward to helping us reach that next level and achieving the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup again.”

“We're pleased to have reached an agreement that will keep Anze in Los Angeles as our group takes the next step in competing for a Stanley Cup,” GM Blake echoed in a statement on Thursday. “He is the heart and soul of this team as our captain and he will continue to play a major role on our club.”

It is clear that there is a great deal of respect from the team to Kopitar, which is completely reciprocated. This deal made perfect sense, and is a huge win for both sides.

Final contract grade: A

The only reason this contract isn't an A+ is because, realistically, the Kings probably could have given Kopitar a bit less money for the next two years. Still, it's absolutely a win-win to keep the best Slovenian of all time in California for a few more years. Including last season, he's been the Kings' scoring leader in 15 of his 16 seasons with the team, and will soon pass Dustin Brown for the most games played in franchise history.

He's also closing in on passing Luc Robitaille to move into second for the franchise's all-time scoring lead, and he's only seven goals away from 400, a milestone he figures to reach pretty quickly next season. With two Selke Trophies and two Lady Byngs under his belt, along with his two Stanley Cups, he's a lock to be a first ballot Hall-of-Famer when he retires.

The Los Angeles Kings are close to good enough to compete for a Stanley Cup for the next two seasons, and they'll have one of the franchise's best players at 1C for both of them, as Anze Kopitar looks to chase a third ring and add to his incredible resume.