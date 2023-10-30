After rolling his ankle in the Sacramento Kings' overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, All-NBA guard De'Aaron Fox is expected to miss an extended period of time with a “moderate” ankle sprain, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick.

Fox appeared to roll his right ankle on Gabe Vincent's foot while driving to the basket for a layup. The Kings' All-Star went back to the locker room before returning to the floor and finishing the game. However, Fox was visibly bothered by said injury and checked out of the game halfway through the overtime period.

More details to come shortly.