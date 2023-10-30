After rolling his ankle in the Sacramento Kings' overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, All-NBA guard De'Aaron Fox is expected to miss an extended period of time with a “moderate” ankle sprain, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick.
Fox appeared to roll his right ankle on Gabe Vincent's foot while driving to the basket for a layup. The Kings' All-Star went back to the locker room before returning to the floor and finishing the game. However, Fox was visibly bothered by said injury and checked out of the game halfway through the overtime period.
More details to come shortly.
About the Author
Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.