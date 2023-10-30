After rolling his ankle in the Sacramento Kings' overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, All-NBA guard De'Aaron Fox is expected to miss an extended period of time with a “moderate” ankle sprain, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick.

Fox appeared to roll his right ankle on Gabe Vincent's foot while driving to the basket for a layup. The Kings' All-Star went back to the locker room before returning to the floor and finishing the game. However, Fox was visibly bothered by said injury and checked out of the game halfway through the overtime period.

RECOMMENDED
Lakers' LeBron James saying "really good franchise" alongside Kings' Mike Brown and De'Aaron Fox
Lakers’ LeBron James gives Kings’ Mike Brown, De’Aaron Fox their flowers following overtime loss

Brett Siegel ·

LeBron James and Anthony Davis Lakers look reminiscent of last year after they lost to the Kings but Kendrick Perkins challenged Darvin Ham
Kendrick Perkins calls out Darvin Ham’s coaching after Lakers’ brutal OT loss to Kings

Jay Postrado ·

De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings, Kings
Kings’ De’Aaron Fox suffers injury scare vs. Lakers, exits to locker room

Rexwell Villas ·

More details to come shortly.