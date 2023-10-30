De'Aaron Fox gave the Sacramento Kings and their fans quite a scare during Sunday night's home game against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers. During one play in the second half, Fox tried to attack the rim and rolled his ankle in the process, leaving him grimacing in pain on the ground. He would later leave the floor and head to the locker room, leading to fans thinking of the worst.

De'Aaron Fox went down after rolling his ankle on this play. He got up and walked gingerly towards the locker room 🙏pic.twitter.com/h9pzcnFwLw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 30, 2023

Fortunately for the De'Aaron Fox and the Kings, the star point guard appeared to be just fine — or at least have escaped a serious injury, as he was able to make his way back to action.

Although it is clearly a good sign that Fox managed to get back in the game, his status for the next Kings game will have to be monitored, with the potential of his ankle swelling up overnight. For what it's worth, Fox can rest up his ankle for two more days before the Kings resume their campaign with a rematch against the Golden State Warriors on the road on Wednesday.

In the event that Fox gets ultimately ruled out for the upcoming game against the Warriors, who beat the Kings last Friday, Sacramento likely will give the likes of Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk an increased playing time, while Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes will see a bigger load, particularly on the offensive end of the floor.

In the first two Kings games of the 2023-24 NBA season, Fox was able to collect a total of 57 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.