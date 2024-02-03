Kings coach Mike Brown stood up for his guys.

Head coach Mike Brown and the Sacramento Kings have enjoyed a relatively solid 2023-24 NBA season thus far. The Kings currently sit in fifth place in a crowded Western Conference playoff picture, and Brown has continued to show great leadership for what is still a relatively young Sacramento squad.

Recently, Kings fans were understandably outraged to find out that, despite their team success, both point guard De'Aaron Fox and center Damontas Sabonis missed out on a bid to the NBA All-Star game this year, despite their contributions to Sacramento's winning ways.

Now, Mike Brown himself is speaking out about the perceived snub.

“Everyone knows that they’re more than deserving of getting a nod for the game,” said Brown, per Tony East of Sports Illustrated on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “It was wrong… they just want to win. They’re not going to sit around and cry about it.”

While the Kings sit in the top third of the conference with no All-Stars, the Los Angeles Lakers–who would currently have to win two play-in games to even make the postseason if the year ended today–will be sending two All-Stars to Indianapolis: LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Kings fans have long felt that they have been given the short end of the stick by the NBA (especially as it regards the Lakers), and that trend appears to have continued with this latest shocking snub.

In the end, it looks like success on the court is the only way Sacramento will be able to get the last laugh.