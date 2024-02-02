The Kings and Bulls meet for their first game of the season.

We're set for another NBA betting prediction and pick as we head to the Windy City for this next cross-conference matchup. The Sacramento Kings (27-19*) will take on the Chicago Bulls (23-26) as both teams try to hold position ahead of the All-Star break. Check out our NBA odds series for our Kings-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings are currently second in the Pacific Division and they're holding the 5-spot atop the Western Conference standings. They recently just reeled-off four wins in a row, but fell to the Miami Heat 106-115. They're set to play at Indiana before concluding their current road trip in Chicago as they meet the Bulls for the first time this season.

The Chicago Bulls are currently fourth in the Central Division and they're holding the 9-seed in the Eastern Conference standings. They've split their last 10 games, going 5-5 and working to claw back to a .500 record. They'll also have an added day of rest before this contest as they try to build upon their solid 14-11 record at home.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Bulls Odds

Sacramento Kings: +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +100

Chicago Bulls: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How to Watch Kings vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Kings have been playing some great basketball lately, but they had to have been disappointed to not see De'Aaron Fox or Domantas Sabonis on the Western All-Star roster. If anything, it should add a chip on their shoulders and further proves that their success this year has been a collective team effort. Both Fox and Sabonis were quiet in their last loss against the heat as Keegan Murray was the one heating up from the field. He's been a huge scoring boost for this team, but they'll need Fox and Sabonis to get back to their two-man game if they want to tough out close wins. They were recently down 13 points to start the fourth quarter against the Grizzlies, but managed to turn it up and eventually win the game by nine. They're capable of scoring at-will almost anytime, so don't expect any lead to be safe around this Sacramento team.

The Kings can cover this spread by taking care of the ball and playing a fundamental game. The Chicago Bulls have been somewhat sloppy this year and they've caused opposing teams to play to their level, especially at home. The Kings are the much better team on paper and they've been much more consistent, so they'll have a chance to lead this game from the start if they can make the most of their possessions. Sabonis stands to have a good performance here against the soft interior of the Bulls' defense – look for him to be the main focal point of their offense here.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win

With the NBA's trade deadline fast approaching, it seems as though the Chicago Bulls will be sticking with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan for the foreseeable future. Of course, LaVine is still sidelined with injury and it's clear this Bulls team will need his help if they want to get over the hump and bring themselves back to .500. They've been solid in rising to the occasion against teams like the Hornets and Trail Blazers, but the Bulls have struggled against better teams and it seems as though they have a hard time sustaining good basketball through all four quarters. This Kings team is capable of flipping the game around in a matter of minutes with their scoring runs, so the Bulls will have to tough task of trying to keep up with them.

Coby White has been the leading man for this Bulls team over the last 10 games and he had himself another great performance with 35 points in their last win. With LaVine out, someone was bound to step up as a scoring option, but Coby White has gone above and beyond his expectations this season. With how great of a scorer he is, he's often taking the shots as the player bringing up the ball for them. The Bulls should look to pass the ball more and avoid one-on-one basketball with a good defensive team like the Kings. If they want this win at home, they'll have to swing the ball and find open guys for high-percentage looks.

Final Kings-Bulls Prediction & Pick

With this being the first meeting between these teams, we should see a fun display of offense and some high-paced basketball from Chicago. The Bulls are actually a decent home team this year and they've been on the right side of some close games in their building. If they can match the pace of the Kings without turning the ball over, they could have a chance for the upset here.

However, the Kings are dialed-in right now and they pose a ton of matchup problems for the Bulls. Ultimately, this Kings team can evaporate a deficit in a hurry and even if they play behind this Bulls team, they'll always have enough juice in the fourth quarter to make a run. For our prediction, let's side with the Sacramento Kings to cover.

Final Kings-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings ML (+100)