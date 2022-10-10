De’Aaron Fox is about to enter his sixth NBA season, all with the Sacramento Kings. Since’s he’s been on the roster, the Kings have been among the worst teams in the NBA. The most number of games they’ve won in a season since he was drafted is 39 during the 2018-2019 season.

Fox is without a doubt one of the better players in the league and a borderline All-Star. Players have asked to be traded from futile franchises many times before. Could Fox be the next player to do so?

According to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, Sacramento Kings fans can sleep a little easier. Fox told Anderson that even in today’s world of player empowerment, he has no plans to request a trade from the Kings and that he wants to win in Sacramento.

De’Aaron Fox is coming off a season in which he averaged 23.2 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists while shooting 47.3 percent from the field albeit struggling from three-point range. He started all 59 games he played in and averaged a career-high 35.3 minutes per game. He got to the free-throw line just under six times per game.

The Kings have had almost had rotating door of moving key players but the organization seems to be invested in Fox’s continued development. For him to get to the next level and try and lead Sacramento to the playoffs, he’ll need to work on his three-point shot and see if he could possibly earn an All-Star selection.

Sacramento currently has the longest active streak of missing the playoffs.