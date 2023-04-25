Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox plans to play through his fractured left index finger in Game 5 of their playoff series with the Golden State Warriors. Obviously, though, it doesn’t mean he’ll be 100 percent healthy.

While Fox did say the pain of his injury has subsided, all while expressing confidence that he’ll be fine, it’s worth noting that his injury is still significant enough that it would have sidelined him for some time had it happened in the regular season.

Fox admitted as much while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, noting that he would have been out for one to two weeks in normal circumstances. However, since it’s the playoffs, he feels he can play through the injury. It definitely helps that Fox said he can still shoot and handle the ball despite his problem, per Sean Cunningham of FOX 40.

Missing De’Aaron Fox would have been a big blow for the Kings. Through the four games he played so far in the Warriors series, he’s averaging 31.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.5 steals. It is his first career postseason series, but he’s definitely playing like a seasoned veteran in the playoffs.

Without him, it would be difficult for the Kings to go toe-to-toe against the Warriors.

It remains to be seen how his injury would affect his play come Game 5, though the Kings can’t get too cautious about his condition after the Dubs tied the series at 2-2. Sacramento needs to protect homecourt and take advantage of the Dubs’ road woes, especially since it looks unlikely they will be able to take down Stephen Curry and the rest of Golden State on their own turf.