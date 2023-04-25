Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Sacramento Kings will likely have their best player on the floor for Game 5 of their series against the Golden State Warriors. De’Aaron Fox, who fractured his left index finger, said that he plans to play against the Warriors on Wednesday night, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Fox, who was officially listed as doubtful by the Kings, was able to put up shots on Tuesday ahead of the crucial Game 5 against the Warriors.

He was spotted wearing a splint on his left finger, as reported by Sam Amick of The Athletic, who also noted that the guard seemed to be figuring out in real time how to shoot with the added obstacle on his shooting hand.

Fox told reporters that his shot began to feel “normal” as the pain started to go away.

The Kings guard appeared to suffer the avulsion fracture in his left index finger on a fourth quarter play in the Game 4 loss to the Warriors, when he tossed up a floater after the whistle and was hit by Dubs big man Kevon Looney.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It appears that Fox will do his best to be on the court for a Game 5 that promises to tilt the balance of power squarely in one direction for the first round series.

The Kings appeared to be in the driver’s seat, as they raced out to a two-games-to-none lead on the strength of two strong games from Fox.

But things changed when the series shifted to San Francisco, as the Warriors have evened it at two games apiece.

The Kings may need another stellar performance from the speedy guard to hold off the defending champions.

Will he be up to the task playing through a tough injury?