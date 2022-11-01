REPORT: De’Aaron Fox injury update has Kings breathing sigh of relief

Sacramento Kings fans were forced to hold their collective breath on Monday after star point guard De’Aaron Fox exited the first half of their 115-108 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The 24-year-old went down with a knock to his right knee, and there was some fear that this was going to be a long-term injury.

Kings fans can now breathe a sigh of relief after initial reports indicate that Fox may have dodged a major bullet here. According to NBA guru Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 6-foot-3 point guard’s knee injury appears to be relatively minor:

Good news: MRI on Kings guard De’Aaron Fox’s right knee showed a bone bruise – no structural damage, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium. Fox will miss Wednesday’s game vs. Heat and his return will be based upon the resolution of symptoms, but there’s hope it could be soon.

There’s clearly a lot of optimism here and while Fox has already been ruled out for the Kings’ next game, Shams’ report seems to imply that he could return much sooner than expected. Sacramento will get two nights off after Wednesday’s bout against the Miami Heat before taking on the Orlando Magic on Saturday. It seems possible that Fox could actually return to action by then.

To be clear, however, a bone bruise on the knee isn’t exactly a negligible injury. This could very well lead to Fox missing a handful of games for the Kings. However, the fact that there’s no structural damage on the knee is pretty much the best bit of news Sacramento fans could hope for in this respect.