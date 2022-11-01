Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox apparently suffered a lower-body injury during Monday night’s game on the road against the Charlotte Hornets, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN. Fox has reportedly made his way to the locker room and it is currently uncertain whether he will be able to return to the game.

De’Aaron Fox appeared to have hurt his foot or ankle while trying to draw a charge, but was called for a blocking foul instead.

De’Aaron Fox headed to the locker room after taking this hit. Fox tried to take a charge and it was called a blocking foul. Fox tried to check back in but had a visible limp. pic.twitter.com/Pzcn42RM6d — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) November 1, 2022

Before he got hurt, De’Aaron Fox was putting together a decent night, having scored eight points in nine minutes. However, he also turned the ball over three times. Nevertheless, there’s no denying that Fox is a huge part of the Kings, who just scored their first win of the season last Saturday over the Miami Heat at home, 119-113. The former Kentucky Wildcats star started the new week with an average of 27.8 points per game this season. Moreover, Fox is also recording 7.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.0 steals, while shooting 55.0 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from behind the arc. He is truly having a hot start to the season, so the hope is that his injury isn’t going to be serious enough to force him out for several games.

If De’Aaron Fox would need to miss time, the Kings will have to ask for more from the likes of Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter, and rookie Keegan Murray. Davion Mitchell could also be in line for starting duties in that scenario while Malik Monk could get increased playing time.