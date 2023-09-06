Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox loved what he saw from the Kings fanbase during the 2023 NBA playoffs. Fox was electric in the Kings' first-round series against the Golden State Warriors, which was the first time the franchise was in the playoffs in 16 years.

Needless to say, Kings fans were hyped up for the occasion.

Fox recently spoke on the atmosphere inside of Golden 1 Center this past April.

“I almost shed a tear,” said Fox, per Morgan Ragan of Kings on NBCS. “…it was nuts. It was like a surreal moment coming out for that first playoff game, the first playoff game in 16 years.”

The crowd was indeed electric throughout all four playoff games that the Kings hosted this year. The fans helped propel De'Aaron Fox and his teammates to victory in Games 1 and 2 of the series, sending the Kings to within two games of advancing. However, Sacramento would go on to lose the next three contests before responding in a surprising Game 6 win on the road.

Unfortunately for Fox and the Kings, Sacramento was unable to close the deal in Game 7 at home, falling victim to a vintage Stephen Curry masterclass that they were powerless to stop.

Still, looking ahead to 2023-24, there is more optimism than there has been for the better part of the decades heading into a Kings season. While Sacramento won't be championship favorites, they do boast an impressive array of young talent and, of course, the massive homecourt advantage Fox spoke glowingly about.

Sacramento's season gets underway October 25 against the Utah Jazz.