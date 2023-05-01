Sacramento Kings star guard De’Aaron Fox was on an absolute tear in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, averaging 27.4 points per game against the Golden State Warriors in his postseason debut.

In fact, Fox’s 192 total points were the second-most all-time in a player’s playoff debut, behind only LeBron James‘s 214 total points in the 2006 NBA Playoffs (h/t SportsCenter).

That year, LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers played 13 games in their run to the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they lost 3-4 to the Detroit Pistons. LeBron averaged 30.8 points per game that postseason, leading the next highest scorer on the team by 19.7 points per game. In his First Round matchup against former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and the Washington Wizards, he averaged 35.7 points per game as the Cavs took the Wizards down 4-2.

Fox had a little more help than Bron this postseason. However, no other Kings player averaged at least 20 points per game against the Warriors.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That makes it all the more impressive. Even without knowing that Fox put himself in such elite company that Fox while playing the final three game of the Kings’ First Round series against Golden State Warriors with a fractured finger.

Fox’s performance faltered in Game 7, as he shot just 5-19 from the field in Sacramento’s 20-point loss and had a few untimely turnovers. Still, Fox finished the game with 16 points and six assists on a night when the Kings opted to play through star center Domantas Sabonis.

The 2023 Clutch Player of the Year, Fox experienced a significant boost to his reputation in 2022-23 with a few fans having doubted his upside. Now, with the league back on notice, Fox will look back to health and lead his team back to the playoffs in 2024.