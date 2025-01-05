The Sacramento Kings visit the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. Star point guard De'Aaron Fox is on the injury report alongside Keegan Murray. Fox is listed as doubtful and Murray is listed as questionable. Fox is dealing with a right glute contusion, and Murray has left ankle inflammation. Fox played 40 minutes in the Kings' 138-133 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, Murray did not play. Here's everything we know about Fox's injury and his playing status vs. the Warriors.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

De'Aaron Fox injury status vs. Warriors

Given De'Aaron Fox is listed as doubtful on the injury report, the assumption is he will not be suiting up against the Warriors. Keegan Murray, however, could be good to go for the Sunday night match between the two California squads.

This should be a winnable game for the Kings as they attempt to get back to .500 on the season, currently sitting at 16-19. The Kings have picked up three consecutive wins after dropping six straight games in the month of December. This winning streak has been helped along by Fox, who has recorded more than 25 points in four of Sacramento's last five contests.

Fox has been an important piece of the success the Kings have had this season. He leads the team in points and assists per game, averaging 26.7 and 6.2 respectively. Additionally, Fox is averaging 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Fox is on pace to average at least 25 points per game for the third season in a row.

This will be the first of four contests between the Kings and Warriors this season. The other matchups are set to take place on Jan. 22 and Feb. 21 in Sacramento and on March 13 in San Francisco.

So, when it comes to the question of if De'Aaron Fox is playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is probably not.