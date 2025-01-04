The Memphis Grizzlies are not getting much NBA All-Star respect but that did not seem to stoke up a fire before facing the Sacramento Kings. Taylor Jenkins admitted the Grizzlies cannot grumble about a loss to the Kings despite an unusually wild Jaren Jackson Jr. fourth-quarter stat. After a flawless first three quarters, the officials whistled ‘Trip' for six personal fouls in the final frame. It's an oddity no doubt, and something that usually stirs up a fuss. However, Jenkins was focused more on the first 12 minutes in Sacramento during the postgame press conference.

“Disappointed,” Jenkins began. “Give the Kings a lot of credit. They came out on a mission in that first quarter. We had too many turnovers, too many defensive lapses. You can't give up 46 (first-quarter) points on the road and expect to win a ballgame.”

It is perhaps a tough assessment for a team that clawed back into a lead but that is not the standard in Grit-n-Grind Memphis. Jenkins snuck in a compliment about the team not giving up but the Grizzlies were left to blame themselves for not matching the early intensity.

“Proud of the fight to take a lead after being down 14, after being down 15 at one point,” Jenkins stated. “Great fight but we've got to set a different tone, especially on the road in the first quarter. We can't be bleeding points like this. You give up 138 points and score 133 and be okay with the offensive but defensively that is not our identity.”

Next up is a quick trip west to the California coast. Jackson Jr.'s Grizzlies versus Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors have a history, even if the game might be missing some star power. Jenkins is fine running out the reserves though. Their individual efforts have been outstanding; collectively, this crew is still in second place out West.

“It's next man up mentality,” stressed Jenkins. “I know it's cliche' stuff but glad to get (Zach Edey) back, (Brandon Clarke) back. I thought (Luke Kennard) was great with his assists. Obviously he didn't get the ball to fall tonight but I thought his playmaking was great. (Desmond Bane) was playmaking. Jaylen Wells was phenomenal with quick decision-making. Being back home, what a performance by him defensively and offensively but (the Grizzlies) needed a little bit more on the offensive side to overcome a really poor defense.”

How Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Grizzlies get out of the block in the Bay Area will be something to watch. Taylor Jenkins cannot let one bad night become a weekly trend. Memphis has too much on the line with Ja Morant (shoulder) watching from the sidelines.