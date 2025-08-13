The Jacksonville Jaguars had plenty of storylines heading into their preseason opener. Jaguars fans got to see Travis Hunter take his first snaps in the NFL on offense and defense. However, Cam Little's kick against the Pittsburgh Steelers stole the show. The kicker made a 70-yard field goal during the game, topping Justin Tucker's record by four yards.

Tucker's 66-yard field goal to defeat the Detroit Lions in 2021 has stood as the record ever since. Much to his chagrin, Little's kick doesn't count as the official record because it was in the preseason. He told ESPN's Michael DiRocco the fact that he does not have the record is a bummer. However, making another mammoth kick during the season is not a concern for him.

“It does suck,” he said. “That means I am just going to go have to out there and make it again.”

Little is just one member of the new era of kickers entering the NFL. Longer and longer field goal attempts and makes define each season. The Jaguars kicker said that soon, he won't be the only kicker to have made a 70-yard kick in a game.

Article Continues Below

“You have to expect it because the bar is getting set so much higher for kickers from high school to college, college to NFL,” Little said. “I think it's just evolving and guys are being able to hit the ball so much further. You would be surprised there are so many guys around the league that could hit it that distance. The bar is definitely set higher and there is probably going to be a guy this season who will kick a 70-plus yarder, I would bet my money on it.”