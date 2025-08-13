The flowers won't stop growing for the Milwaukee Brewers during a hot summer in 2025. The Brewers are currently in the middle of a series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates, where they are aiming to win their 12th straight game.

Many players have stepped up during this hot stretch for the Brew Crew. One in particular is one that nobody expected when the season began in April. Rookie Isaac Collins is turning heads and is quickly becoming a fan favorite in Milwaukee.

On Wednesday, the sportsbooks had no choice but to make his odds the highest to win the National League Rookie of the Year award. Collins passed rookie Drake Baldwin, who is a catcher for the Atlanta Braves.

Here are the odds to win NL ROY, courtesy of FanDuel.

Isaac Collins: -120

Drake Baldwin: +105

Cade Horton: +2000

Jacob Misiorowski: +2000

Augustin Ramirez: +2500

Chase Burns: +2500

Isaac Collins is tearing up the league right now. Not only is he batting second in the lineup now, but Collins has emerged as one of the top hitters for the Brewers. Ahead of the series finale on Wednesday, Collins was hitting .292 with eight home runs, 41 RBIs, and had an insane .840 OPS in 277 at-bats. He has walked 40 times with 13 stolen bases and adds a solid 2.8 WAR to the team.

On Wednesday, Collins added another RBI double to his resume. At this rate, there is no reason why the rookie won't win the award. Baldwin has been playing well all season long, but because he is a catcher and doesn't have as many games played, that may hurt him in the race. However, Baldwin's stats can't be counted out. He is hitting .285 with 13 homers, 52 RBIs, and has an .823 OPS in seven fewer at-bats than Collins.

At this point, it is between these two guys. Collins' teammate Misiorowski had a chance, but his latest injury took him out of the race.

Milwaukee is beating the Pirates 6-0, and they are on their way to another series sweep.