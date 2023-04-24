A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings came awfully close to grabbing a 3-1 series lead in the first round against the Golden State Warriors. The Kings lost Game 4 at Chase Center, 126-125, but not before Harrison Barnes had a great look from deep for what could have been a game-winning basket for Sacramento. Barnes missed the shot and the Warriors successfully tied the series at 2-2.

After the game, De’Aaron Fox was asked to share a little bit about that play and basically said that the Kings were not at all regretting Barnes’ shot.

De’Aaron Fox from the locker room. The team is still confident and they liked the look they got on the final shot. pic.twitter.com/B9LvSX9spb — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) April 23, 2023

De’Aaron Fox got the inbound pass in the last play of the game and tried to go to his strong side but was forced to pass the ball to a wide-open Barnes. The former North Carolina Tar Heels star simply missed the shot that might end up haunting the Kings if somehow the Warriors found a way to eventually win the series.

That being said, De’Aaron Fox and the Kings are confident they can get back the series lead, especially with Game 5 scheduled to be played in Sacramento, where the Warriors have lost the first two games of the first round. The Warriors are known to struggle on the road, so a matchup at Golden 1 Center could just be the cure to the current malaise of the Kings.

Fox finished Game 4 with 38 points while shooting 14-for-31 from the field. He also registered nine rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes of action. He carries averages of 31.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in the playoffs, so far.