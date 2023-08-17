Fans will see more of De'Aaron Fox and the surging Sacramento Kings on national TV in the 2023-24 NBA season. They have a combined 22 national TV appearances this season, per ESPN 1320 Kings insider James Ham.

According to a league source, the Sacramento Kings have six TNT games this season, five on ESPN and another 11 on NBATV. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) August 16, 2023

Sacramento's resurgence in the 2022-23 NBA campaign helped them earn the respect of the various television networks. The Kings won 48 games last year. It was the most they have won since the 2004-05 NBA season.

The Kings haven't been this exciting since Rick Adelman called the shots almost 20 years ago. The last time they tasted playoff basketball was when players such as Peja Stojakovic, Bobby Jackson, Doug Christie, Brad Miller, Kevin Martin, and Matt Barnes wore Kings purple and black.

De'Aaron Fox, the deadeye lefty shooter, leads the way for Sacramento in 2023-24. Fox averaged 25 points and shot a career-high 51.2 percent last season. Big man Domantas Sabonis proved his worth to the Kings' cause by averaging 19.1 points and 12.3 rebounds in his first full season in California's capital. It wasn't surprising at all when the team gave him a five-year contract extension worth $217 million last month.

Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk, and Keegan Murray will also play big roles for the Kings in the 2023-24 NBA season. This roster is capable of winning at least 50 games and giving the defending champions Denver Nuggets fits in the Western Conference. The Kings are poised to make a deeper playoff run following their first-round loss to Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors last season.

De'Aaron Fox and the Kings are no longer the Western Conference doormats they were several years ago. Now that they're playoff contenders, expect them to appear on primetime television in the next several seasons.