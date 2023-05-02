Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown revealed the toughest pill to swallow following the Kings’ playoff loss to the Golden State Warriors.

“Probably the biggest thing that will haunt me this summer was their ability to offensive rebound,” said Brown, via ESPN 1320 Sacramento Kings Insider James Ham.

Mike Brown said you can survive a huge game from Warriors guard Stephen Curry, but the offensive rebounds were something that was “controllable by us,” continued Ham.

The Warriors defeated the Kings in a Game 7 win at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday behind 50 points from Curry, who made 20 of his 38 shot attempts and seven of 18 tries from beyond the 3-point arc. Kings center Domantas Sabonis led Sacramento with 22 points, fighting for contested makes in the paint as he made 10 of his 16 tries in just under 37.5 minutes.

“This team was special,” Kings General Manager Monte McNair wrote in a Sunday tweet. “Endings like this always hurt, but what a run. Thanks for a great season Sacramento Kings fans!”

Warriors forward Kevon Looney grabbed 21 rebounds, 10 on offense, becoming the third player in the last 40 years to have three 20-plus rebound games in a single playoff series.

The Kings capped off a season that saw them make the playoffs for the first time since 2006. They finished their 2022-23 campaign with 48 wins and the chance to light the beam 23 times.

“This is all for them, they’re the ones who pushed us at every home game, on the road, tonight as well,” Sabonis said in late March, via NBC Sports. “You hear ‘light the beam!’ chants. Portland is a tough crowd to play on the road and there were so many Sacramento fans. That’s a first, that’s really cool.

“They’ve been supporting us all year, so this is for you guys. We’re excited for Sunday, our first home game with the crowd going nuts. We’ll be waiting for you guys.”