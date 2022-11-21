Published November 21, 2022

What do you know, the Sacramento Kings have a royal streak going. They extended their unbeaten run to six games Sunday with a 137-129 victory over the Detroit Pistons to cap off a four-game homestand with a win. The Kings’ success is mainly due to their explosive offense which has looked like an unsolvable problem for their opponents. In fact, according to StatMuse, the Kings are putting up the most points on average by a team since the 1984 edition of the Denver Broncos.

Considering the number of great teams that has played in the nearly four decades since those Nuggets, it’s at least a bit surprising that De’Aaron Fox and the 2022-23 Kings have managed to be this offensive juggernaut trending towards a record-setting season.

Through 14 games, Sacramento has put up an average of 120.3 points, while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from behind the arc. Fox is unquestionably the biggest driving force behind the Kings’ high-flying attack, as he is pacing the team with 24.8 points on 55.4 percent shooting from the floor and 37.5 percent from deep. However, Fox isn’t the only one having quite a season for the Kings,. Big man Domantas Sabonis is shooting nearly 60 percent from the field while Kevin Huerter has fit in nicely in Sacramento, as he is averaging 16.1 points on 49.7 percent shooting. Malik Monk seems to have found his home in Sacramento while playing alongside his college partner in Lexington. (Fox and Monk played together for the Kentucky Wildcats.)

Against the Pistons, Fox dropped 33 points on 11-for-18 shooting, while Harrison Barnes and Huerter chipped in 27 and 24 points, respectively.