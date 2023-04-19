Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

De’Aaron Fox may have won the inaugural Clutch Player of the Year award, but the Sacramento Kings guard knows very well he didn’t do it alone.

After he was officially named the recipient of the Clutch Player of the Year trophy–a new award given to the player “who best comes through for his teammates in the clutch,” per NBA–Fox took to Twitter to give credit where it is due. He particularly mentioned assistant coach Luke Loucks, who had a major impact on his development and growth as the go-to guy for Sacramento this 2022-23 season.

“Credit to the staff, my teammates, and Luke Loucks,” Fox wrote along with an image honoring his achievement.

There’s no denying that De’Aaron Fox deserves the recognition. After all, he led the league with 194 clutch points this 2022-23 season–with clutch points being defined as points tallied in games where the score difference is just within five and there are only five minutes or less remaining on the clock.

Fox won by a landslide, garnering a total of 460 points with 91 first place votes. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler ended up second, but he’s nowhere near Fox with his 104 total points.

As Fox highlighted, though, it wouldn’t have been possible had it not for his coaches and teammates who trusted him to take over in such situations. In a league where everybody wants to be a superstar, it’s definitely a big thing that Fox has been given the keys to the offense.

And sure enough, Fox lived up to the expectations of his teammates and the Kings.