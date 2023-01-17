The Sacramento Kings are playing an impressive brand of basketball. They have been led by De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Fox recently told ESPN’s Malika Andrews that Sabonis should be in the MVP discussion if the Kings continue to win games, per Talkin’ NBA.

“If we keep winning games,” Fox said on NBA Today, “there’s no doubt that [Domantas Sabonis] should definitely be in that [MVP] discussion. Easily.”

Both Fox and Sabonis have played well during the 2022-2023 campaign.

Fox is averaging just shy of 24 points per game on 50.5 percent field goal shooting. He’s also dishing out 6 assists per contest. As for Sabonis, the Kings’ big man is averaging 19 points per game on 61 percent field goal and 38 percent three-point shooting. Additionally, Sabonis is averaging just under 12 rebounds and 7 assists per contest.

Kings’ head coach Mike Brown previously ripped fans over the lack of support behind Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox for the All-Star game.

“Them fans don’t know what they’re talking about,” Brown said, via Jason Anderson.

Many people looked past Sacramento following their hot start to the year. But they have begun to catch the NBA world’s attention as they continue their strong play. The Kings are currently 4th in the Western Conference. Sacramento is hoping this is the year they finally snap their playoff drought.

The Kings are in a quality position with Sabonis and Fox leading the charge. It will be interesting to see if Domantas Sabonis ends up receiving any MVP consideration when it is all said and done.