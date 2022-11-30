Published November 30, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Sacramento Kings drew considerable flak when they traded away Tyrese Haliburton, a rare draft gem, last season in exchange for Domantas Sabonis. However, the Kings made that move with De’Aaron Fox in mind. Partnering Fox, their franchise point guard who’s locked into a five-year, $163 million contract that runs until 2025, with an All-Star center in Sabonis was meant to bring out the best in the speedster.

And bring out the best in him it has.

De’Aaron Fox is currently averaging career-bests in shooting efficiency, as the addition of Domantas Sabonis has made his life easier offensively. In fact, Fox has found his blossoming partnership with Sabonis to be the stuff of dreams the instant he stepped foot on the court with the 6’11 Lithuanian by his side.

“Just the way that he passed the ball and he wants to see his teammates succeed… it was kind of like a match made in heaven,” Fox said in an interview with Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer.

Sabonis replaced Richaun Holmes as the Kings’ starting center; for all of Holmes’ positive qualities, Sabonis is leaps and bounds the better player, particularly on the offensive end. His blend of scoring and court vision makes running an elite offense with him on the court a breeze – the Kings have the league’s fourth-best offensive rating through 19 games.

De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis entered the 2022-23 season with one goal in mind: to drag the Sacramento Kings out of their 17-year playoff drought, the current longest streak in North American sports. With a 10-9 start, the Kings are in, perhaps, the best position they’ve been over the past few years, especially when Sabonis acknowledges how capable Fox is of prioritizing the team’s greater good.

“Fox is unselfish, I’m unselfish. I love to play in the pick-and-roll, he loves to play in the pick-and-roll. We want to show people that we can win, and win consistently, apart from everything that goes on in the NBA. I think that’s the most important thing, is to show that we can turn this franchise around,” Sabonis said.

Fox and Sabonis will look to light the beam and lead the Kings back to winning ways when they take on old pal Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.