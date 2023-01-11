Sacramento Kings fans were left aggrieved after seeing both De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis left out of the first round of voting for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. Both players have been killing it for the Kings this season, and their collective effort has Sacramento vying for a spot in a ruthless Western Conference.

For his part, Kings head coach Mike Brown clearly isn’t happy with how the votes have gone. The veteran shot-caller decided to share his honest thoughts about Fox and Sabonis being snubbed in the voting, and he wasn’t very kind with his assessment of the fans’ role in all this:

“Them fans don’t know what they’re talking about,” Brown said, via Kings beat writer Jason Anderson.

It was the fans that determined the first round of the All-Star voting, and they clearly had little love for De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. The Kings aren’t exactly the most popular team in the NBA, which could explain why fans have overlooked their two stars and the things they have been doing this season.

The numbers don’t lie, though. Fox is currently averaging 23.8 points on a career-best 50.2 percent from the field, to go along with 4.5 rebounds (also a career-high mark), and 6.0 assists, while also connecting on 1.6 triples per game. Sabonis, on the other hand, is putting up 18.7 points on 61.5 percent from the floor, a league-leading 12.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.

The Kings currently hold a 21-18 record and are fifth in the West. At the moment, they have a better standing than the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Phoenix Suns, to name a few.