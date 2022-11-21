Published November 21, 2022

The Sacramento Kings have been one of the better teams in the NBA this season and that’s largely due to the play of Domantas Sabonis. In a win against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, Sabonis finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and he shot 4-5 from the field and 6-8 from the free-throw line. His statline tied Luka Doncic for most games this season with at least 15 points, ten rebounds and five assists per the Twitter page StatMuse.

Both Domantas Sabonis and Luka Doncic have six games this season of putting up those numbers.

Sabonis has been part of a resurgent Kings team that has taken the league by surprise this season. With Sunday’s win the Kings are 9-6 and sit in fifth place in the Western Conference Standings. They have won six consecutive games.

Coming into Sunday’s game, Sabonis had been putting up 17.7 points per game, 10.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists while shooting 58.3 percent from the field. He’s been getting to the free-throw line around six times per game and knocking them down at 74.7 percent clip. His play this season had even earned himself a hilarious nickname from Shaquille O’Neal.

Sabonis is in his first full season with Kings after arriving in a trade last season with the Indiana Pacers. The Kings traded promising young guard Tyrese Haliburton which drew some question marks. But they seem to be doing alright with Sabonis fitting in perfectly with the rest of the young core.

The Kings currently hold the NBA’s longest streak of consecutive seasons of not making the playoffs.