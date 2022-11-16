Published November 16, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Sacramento Kings had a rough start to the season, losing their first four games. But since then, they have gone 6-2 and looked like a completely different team. They are led by Domantas Sabonis, who they traded for midway through last season. Sabonis has proved to be one of the best big men in the NBA over the last couple of years. His play Tuesday night left even Shaquille O’Neal in awe during halftime of their game vs. the Brooklyn Nets.

As Shaq broke down some game highlights for Sabonis, O’Neal coined a new, amazing nickname for him. He referred to him as the ‘Lithuanian Lasagna.’ Lasagna has a number of ingredients that are layered together. Maybe that’s the comparison he was going for.

Sabonis is known as a jack of all trades type center. He can handle the basketball, is a phenomenal passer and his efficiency is off the charts. He has shot between 51 and 59 percent from the field in each of the last seven seasons. Sabonis is also one of the best rebounders in the NBA. This season, he ranks seventh in the league at 11.3 boards per game.

You could argue he is the poor man’s Nikola Jokic. They have very similar skill sets. Domantas Sabonis and Jokic are the only centers in the league that lead their respective teams in scoring and assists.

But anytime you get a newly coined nickname from Shaq, you know you’ve made it. At the end of the 3rd quarter, the Kings lead the Nets 115-82. It’s been a complete demolition as the Kings suddenly look like a playoff contender.