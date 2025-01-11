Since the Sacramento Kings fired head coach Mike Brown, they've gone 6-1. That one loss was against the Los Angeles Lakers in the immediate aftermath. Following that loss, the Kings have rattled off six consecutive wins, with the most recent being a major win, 114-97, against the defending champion Boston Celtics. It was Kings' star big man Domantas Sabonis who led them to victory against the Celtics, with an insane stat line yet to be done this season.

In the Kings' win, Domantas Sabonis pulled down 28 rebounds, which is the most number of rebounds of any player this season in a single game. He also finished with 23 points while shooting 10-of-15 from the field.

It may be a little early, but so far the results are trending in the right direction for the Kings in their pursuit to turn their season around. The Kings have made a climb in the standings, and are currently 19-19 and in ninth place in the Western Conference standings.

Last season, the Kings had a disappointing finish, missing the playoffs after losing in the play-in. They had been coming off one of the best seasons in recent franchise history in 2022-23 when they finished in the top-three in the West standings and snapped the league's longest active playoff drought.

If the Kings want to continue to climb in the standings, they're going to need more stellar performances such as the one Sabonis just put up.

Sabonis has appeared in 34 games so far for the Kings, at a little over 35 minutes per game. He's been averaging 20.6 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists with splits of 59.2 percent shooting from the field, 44.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His points, rebounds and three-point percentage are career-highs.

The former No. 11 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Sabonis played one season with the Oklahoma City Thunder before being traded to the Indiana Pacers. This is Sabonis' third full season with the Kings after arriving via trade with the Indiana Pacers ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline.