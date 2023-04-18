Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis is now undergoing some medical assessment to determine if he sustained any kind of injury after Draymond Green stomped on him in Game 2 of their playoffs series with the Golden State Warriors.

According to the latest updates, Sabonis is set to have X-rays on his ribs and lungs following the controversial moment with Green that led to the Warriors forward being ejected, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

For those who missed it, Green was sent off midway through the fourth quarter after he got twisted up with Sabonis during a play for a loose ball. After Sabonis held Green’s leg, the Warriors vet pilled his right leg out and appeared to stomp hard on the Kings center’s chest.

Sabonis writhed in pain following the hit. And after reviewing the incident, officials slapped Dray with a Flagrant 2 that automatically ejected him from the contest. As for Sabonis, he got a technical foul for his actions.

Here’s to hoping that Domantas Sabonis didn’t suffer anything serious. Regardless if what Draymond Green did is intentional or not–that’s for the NBA to investigate anyway–the fact remains that it’s dangerous when a 230-pound guy steps on you.

The Kings will have two days rest before taking on the Warriors again in Game 3, though it will be at Chase Center where the Dubs will look to even the series. That should give Sabonis and the Kings enough time to assess their big man and see if he can suit up.