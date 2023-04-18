Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After Draymond Green’s incident with Domantas Sabonis in Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings series, the question in everyone’s mind right now is: Will Green be suspended for his actions?

For those who missed it, Green stomped on Sabonis’ chest early in the fourth quarter after the Kings big man fell and grabbed the legs of the Warriors vet. It earned Dray a Flagrant 2 and an automatic ejection from the contest, while Sabonis was handed a technical foul for his actions.

Following the incident, many demanded for Green to be suspended in Game 3. Several Kings and NBA supporters called Green dirty and a “thug” for the act, with many accusing him of stomping on Sabonis purposely to hurt him.

It remains to be seen if the NBA will investigate the matter, but basing it off on the current rules, Green won’t be suspended for his action.

The NBA has a three-point repercussion system for flagrant fouls. A Flagrant 2 foul gives a player two points, and a Flagrant 1 with one point. When a player accumulates a point in excess of those three points, they are given a one-game suspension. Any point from thereafter leads to a bigger punishment, per Sports Illustrated:

Player at 2 points commits a FFP2: automatic one-game suspension Player at 3 or 4 points commits a FFP1: automatic one-game suspension Player at 3 or 4 points commits a FFP2: automatic two-game suspension Player at 5 points or more commits a FFP1 or FFP2: automatic two-game suspension

So far Draymond Green has only two points as a result of his Flagrant 2 on Monday night. One more Flagrant 2, however, and he’s going to be suspended.

In comparison to Green’s 2016 incident when he was suspended for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, it should be noted that he has accumulated three flagrant points before he was given a Flagrant 1 for his altercation with LeBron James.