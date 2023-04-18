Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was ejected late in Game 2 after getting twisted up with Domantas Sabonis and kicking the Sacramento Kings big man.

Early in the fourth quarter, the two got entangled as players battle for the rebound. Sabonis was pushed by Klay Thompson and fell near Green. The Kings center ended up grabbing Dray’s legs, which the Warriors vet certainly didn’t appreciate.

As Green tried to get out of it, though, he pulled his leg and proceeded to stomp on Sabonis’ chest before jumping. The Kings All-Star writhed in pain and stayed on the floor for a long period.

Upon review of then incident, Green was handed the Flagrant 2 foul, which warrants an automatic ejection. Sabonis was also issued a technical foul for his action of grabbing Green’s legs.

Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis. He was hit with a flagrant 2 foul and ejected. pic.twitter.com/gYWvNO9lHR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 18, 2023

Sure enough, Draymond Green was booed heavily after hitting Domantas Sabonis. However, the Warriors leader couldn’t care less and even encouraged the Sacramento fans to boo him more.

Draymond Green wanted ALL the boos after stomping on Domantas Sabonis 😤 pic.twitter.com/XQ9PVhjKKS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 18, 2023

Green exited the contest with eight points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal. Unfortunately for the Dubs, his exit only affected their chances of staging a comeback.

The Warriors ended up losing 114-106 as they now trail 2-0 in the series.

It remains to be seen if there will be further punishment for Draymond Green due to the incident. It’s certainly a bad look for the Warriors and the whole league, especially since it seems like Dray did it purposely.

Whatever the case may be, though, Golden State can’t afford to lose their focus now that they are struggling against Sacramento.