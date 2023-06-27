Domantas Sabonis is coming off of arguably his best year as a professional player. Rumors around the NBA suggest that his output this season is setting him up for a massive $120 million contract from the Sacramento Kings in NBA free agency, reports Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

“[Harrison] Barnes’ likely departure from Sacramento, coupled with the Kings creating roughly $35 million in cap space following the draft night trade of Holmes and the No. 24 pick to Dallas, has rival front offices wondering what big swing the Kings are planning in free agency. Outright selling a first-round pick for savings, even in this economy, left many league personnel of the mind that Sacramento has a specific move up its sleeve — not just renegotiating and extending All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis for what’s expected to be in the ballpark of four years, $120 million, sources said.”

Rumors are implying that the Kings aren't just planning on giving Domantas Sabonis a big contract but are also looking at some other big names in NBA free agency. This makes sense given the rumors that have linked them to Draymond Green as of late.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Draymond Green actually leaving the Golden State Warriors seems like a long shot, although if another team is able to offer him more than what the Warriors are willing to, it wouldn't be that big of a surprise to see Green move on from Golden State to Sacramento.

While the implication is that Domantas Sabonis is preparing for a $120 million contract, do not let eyes off of the Kings in NBA free agency elsewhere. Before it is all said and done, the Kings are projected to take a big swing at the market.