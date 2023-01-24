Domantas Sabonis is living proof that blockbuster trades don’t always have to be heavily one-sided. The Sacramento Kings may have traded away Tyrese Haliburton, but Sabonis has been well worth the price. And the Lithuanian beast displayed his dominance once more on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

With his former teammate Steven Adams out, Domantas Sabonis took his replacement Xavier Tillman to school. In 30 minutes of action, Sabonis notched his sixth triple-double of the season with a solid 14-point, 11-rebound, and 10-assist effort en route to a resounding 133-100 Kings victory. And in doing so, Sabonis made Kings history yet again – even if his stay with the franchise hasn’t even crossed a year.

Following this strong effort against the Grizzlies, Sabonis is now averaging 18.6 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.1 assists, ridiculous numbers to say the least. After this strong stretch, Sabonis just became the first player in Kings franchise history since Oscar Robertson in January 1966 to average a triple-double over a nine-game span, per Justin Kubatko of Statitudes LLC.

During that aforementioned Big O stretch, Robertson averaged 28.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 11.8 assists. He did so from January 1 to January 18, 1966, more than 57 years ago to this date.

This is not the first time that Domantas Sabonis has matched a longstanding Oscar Robertson record. Sabonis also became the first player since the Big O in 1965 to tally a 15-15-15 game for the Kings.

Nevertheless, what would be important to Sabonis, more than his eye-popping stats would be for the Kings to continue their winning ways. Over Sabonis’ last nine games, the Kings have gone 7-2 as they continue to cement themselves as a playoff-caliber team. And for as long as the Lithuanian center continues playing like this, the Kings should be lighting the beam more often than not.