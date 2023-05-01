A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis made all sorts of headlines in the aftermath of their heartbreaking Game 7 loss against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. This was especially after Draymond Green called Domas out for not shaking hands with his opponents after the game. According to the outspoken Warriors talisman, he “lost a lot of respect for Sabonis” for refusing to congratulate the Dubs after Sacramento’s tough loss.

Sabonis has now broken his silence on the incident. The Kings big man was asked by reporters to comment on Green’s reaction to his decision not to shake hands, and apparently, Domas was a bit stumped by Draymond’s tirade:

“I don’t know how to respond,” Sabonis said.

"I don't know how to respond." Domantas Sabonis on Draymond Green saying he lost respect for himpic.twitter.com/IyYyP9J7Lp https://t.co/BsJqUVxFhf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 1, 2023

At first, Sabonis tried to explain his actions. He probably knew he wasn’t going anywhere with his statement, which is why he decided to pull back and just say that he had no response to Green’s rant. Does this mean the Kings center actually realized that Draymond had a point and that he was in the wrong for not paying respect to the Warriors after their Game 7 victory?

That’s all water under the bridge now, though. There’s nothing Sabonis can do to take that moment back. The 26-year-old was clearly feeling heartbroken at that point, which is probably why he decided to just walk away without acknowledging the Warriors’ win. It’s not exactly a sportsmanlike gesture, so perhaps this could be another learning experience for Domantas Sabonis and the rest of the Kings.