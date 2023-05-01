A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

There’s a saying in the sports world that says “he who wins will have the last podcast.” Okay, that’s not really a popular adage. Nevertheless, that’s one way to describe the apparent enmity between Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis.

Following the Warriors’ 120-100 win on the road in Game 7 of their first-round series against the Kings on Sunday, Draymond Green recorded a new episode of his podcast and called out Sabonis for not being too gracious in defeat.

“Lost a lot of respect for Sabonis,” Green said. “You don’t shake guys’ hands after you lose, I don’t respect that. I once left the court when we lost in Game 7 to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and I went to my locker room and I sat down and I said, ‘This don’t feel right,’ and I walked back out on the court and I showed everybody love. You lost. Deal with it. Pay your respect.”

Although they never shook hands at the conclusions of their first-round series, Draymond Green and Sabonis will always be part of each other’s playoff history, mainly due to that moment in Game 2 in which Green stomped on the chest of Sabonis. That moment led to the ejection and subsequent suspension of Green in Game 3, which the Warriors, fortunately, managed to win.

Up ahead for Green and the defending champions is a high-profile showdown in the second round against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers which kicks off this Tuesday at Chase Center.