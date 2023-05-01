A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There was no shortage of unforgettable moments from Steph Curry‘s epic Game 7 performance against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. After all, the greatest shooter of all time put on a show en route to setting a new playoff career-high as well as an all-time NBA Playoffs scoring record by dropping 50 points all over the Kings in this close-out game. Another moment that stood out for the Golden State Warriors superstar, however, is when he was seen with a huge smile on his face as he was taking a free throw. Apparently, there’s a method behind this madness.

More than a few folks out there are curious to find out as to why Curry was grinning on the line despite the fact that he uncharacteristically missed a couple of free throws previously. As it turns out, the Warriors talisman was merely taking in the moment:

“Attitude can manifest a lot of things,” Curry said, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. “I missed five free throws in the last two games. That’s not like me. But never overthink it. Just enjoy the moment. So the smile was intentional. Just trying to be in the present. As simple as it is, I’m just trying to make a free throw … so I try to have fun with it.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Steph Curry is all smiles at the free throw line during Game 7 vs. the Kings 😅pic.twitter.com/r2LgzZhY6Y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 30, 2023

For what it’s worth, Steph Curry went 3-of-5 from the line on Sunday, which as he said, just isn’t like him. He knew that he was “struggling” from the line and he decided that the best way to approach the issue was to just smile about it.

There was obviously a lot to be happy about for Curry on the evening apart from his missed attempt from the line. It was an undeniably iconic performance from one of the greatest players to ever do it — and he did it with a huge smile on his face, too.