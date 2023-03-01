Hours after the Chicago Blackhawks parted ways with a franchise legend in Patrick Kane, the Los Angeles Kings followed suit, as they sent Jonathan Quick to the Columbus Blue Jackets late Tuesday, as reported by NHL insider Frank Seravalli.

The Kings made the decision to move the 37-year-old Jonathan Quick as they factored in the fact that he is bound to hit free agency by the end of the 2022-23 NHL season. The trade apparently is not sitting well with Quick.

“To say Jonathan Quick is unhappy with the trade, I’m told, is ‘an understatement,'” per Seravalli.

Quick is no longer the elite goalie that he used to be in the NHL. So far this season, he’s posted just an 11-13-4 record with a 3.5 GA/A and a .876 saves percentage across 31 appearances on the ice. In what turned out to be his last goaltending assignment in Kings uniform, Jonathan Quick allowed three goals on just seven shots faced in a 5-2 road loss to the New York Rangers last Sunday.

There was a time when Jonathan Quick was among the most feared netminders in the NHL, but his play has declined over the last few years.

The Kings were rumored to be looking for help between the pipes, and trading Jonathan Quick away in exchange for Joonas Korpisalo appears to be Los Angeles’ solution to that concern.

The 28-year-old Korpisalo owns an 11-11-3 record this season with a .317 GAA and .911 saves percentage. Among goalies with at least 25 games played this season, Korpisalo is 15th in terms of goals above expected (8.4) and 14thj in goals saved above expected per 60 (0.325), according to Money Puck. Meanwhile, Pheonix Copley can still be considered the clear-cut No. 1 goaltender for the Kings, who are second in the Pacific Division with 76 points.