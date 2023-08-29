2015 was an unfortunate time for North Carolina and Chapel Hill. The community had to endure a shooting that affected everyone on campus. As most individuals were already healing from the grueling event, it would be followed up a little over eight years at UNC-Chapel Hill. Former ACC conference star and North Carolina basketball alum Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings was one of the first legends of the game to give his condolences to the families and friends affected.

School was just supposedly beginning and UNC-Chapel Hill. Freshmen had gotten their first taste of college life and others were reminiscing about summer break. Overall, it was supposed to be fun with multiple organizations to rush to and the like. But, it was all halted when gunshots were heard in the campus' Caudill laboratories.

The suspect had killed a member of the ACC school's faculty. Furthermore, students were also evacuated from the area such that authorities may be able to find the suspect.

North Carolina basketball legend Harrison Barnes outlined his grief after what had happened to his alma mater. The Kings forward discussed his thoughts on a Twitter post.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

“This is heartbreaking. One week into school. Change has to come. Extending my prayers and thoughts to my UNC-Chapel Hill community,” Barnes wrote.

This is heartbreaking. One week into school. Change has to come. Extending my prayers and thoughts to my UNC-Chapel Hill community. 🩵🤍 — Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) August 29, 2023

Moreover, the school's classes were immediately canceled on Monday and Tuesday for the Tar Heels. But, the identities of the people involved in the case still have not been released. The world has come to rally behind not only North Carolina basketball but their whole community in these trying times.