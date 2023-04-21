The Sacramento Kings had the Golden State Warriors on the ropes heading into Thursday night’s Game 3, as they held a commanding 2-0 series lead and had won their previous bout by a rather considerable margin. However, in front of their home fans, the Dubs claimed their first win of the postseason and, in turn, find themselves down just 2-1. Following the outing, Kings forward harrison barnes was asked about his thoughts on the loss.

In response, the 11-year veteran and former Warriors starter noted Golden State’s “urgency” as being a major factor in the contest.

“I think they just came out with a greater sense of urgency than what we had tonight. They definitely got us out of what we normally do. In the first two games I thought we had a greater sense [but] they came out with desperation, down 0-2 so for us we had to make a commitment to doing all the little things,” Harrison Barnes said.

Despite the tough loss, Harrison Barnes proved to be one of the lone bright spots on this Kings team. Logging 34 minutes played, the forward went on to post an impressive 17 points while shooting 60.0% from the field and 42.9% from distance.

Unfortunately, the rest of his team didn’t seem to follow suit in the efficient scoring department, as they converted on just 38.0% of their attempts from the field and 23.4% from deep.

Naturally, this was, in large, due to the stout defensive efforts put forth by the desperate Warriors team, as they were found in the grill of Sacramento’s shooters all night and managed to come away with five blocks and a whopping 12 steals.