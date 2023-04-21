The Golden State Warriors got the first win of their quarterfinals matchup against the Sacramento Kings Thursday night, and what made it even sweeter is that they managed to claim it in front of a packed home crowd at Chase Center. Game 3 marked the first game back to the home floor for star wing Andrew Wiggins after enduring a 25-game personal hiatus during the latter stages of the 2022-23 campaign.

Following the outing, the 28-year-old was asked to share his feelings on making his home court return. In response, he issued a strong message that heaped praise upon Golden State’s fanbase.

“It feels great being back. Especially in this atmosphere. We got the best fans in the world and every time we step on that court they make you feel appreciated. I love them,” Andrew Wiggins said.

A big part of last season’s championship run for the Warriors, now in his third season with the franchise, despite missing a significant part of the season Wiggins has still proved to be highly effective for Steve Kerr’s club.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Through 37 games played, the forward posted impressive averages of 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and just shy of a block while shooting 47.3% from the field and 39.6% from deep.

Despite being sidelined for such a considerable amount of time, during this year’s postseason Andrew Wiggins finds himself putting forth averages of 19.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.6 blocks while shooting 47.1% from deep.

Game 3 while in front of their home crowd, the ninth-year veteran registered easily his best game of the series with 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and a block on 50.0% shooting both from the floor and from deep.