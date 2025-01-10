The Sacramento Kings (18-19) will open their three-game east coast road trip against the Boston Celtics (27-10) on Friday night. The team has listed star guard De’Aaron Fox as questionable with a right glute contusion in the latest injury report.

Fox has missed the Kings' last two games, including a thrilling 123-118 double-overtime victory against the Miami Heat on Monday. His most recent appearance came in a 113-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers last Wednesday. In that game, Fox delivered an impressive performance, scoring 35 points on 13-of-16 shooting, along with four assists, three rebounds, and one block in 38 minutes.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

De'Aaron Fox's injury status vs. Celtics

The Kings are expected to provide a final update on De’Aaron Fox's status closer to the 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off at TD Garden. Fox has been instrumental this season, averaging a career-high 26.7 points, 6.2 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. He is shooting 48.6% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc through 35 games.

Sacramento enters the contest riding a five-game winning streak and aiming to reach the .500 mark for the first time since December 12. The Kings overcame a six-game losing streak to close out December, bouncing back to their current record of 18-19.

The Celtics, who currently hold the second spot in the Eastern Conference, present a tough challenge for Sacramento. Boston has maintained its strong form this season, led by its dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, along with a solid supporting cast.

The potential return of Fox would provide a significant boost to the Kings as they face one of the league’s top teams. Furthermore, Sacramento will need all the firepower it can muster to compete against a Celtics team that has been dominant at home this season.

As the Kings prepare to extend their winning streak, Fox’s availability remains a key storyline to watch. Moreover, his presence could play a crucial role in helping Sacramento maintain momentum and take a step closer to .500.