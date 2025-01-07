The Sacramento Kings delivered another unforgettable performance Monday night, storming back from a 17-point deficit to secure a 123-118 double-overtime win against the Miami Heat. This victory marked their fifth straight triumph, a streak that has reignited hope after a difficult stretch earlier in the season. DeMar DeRozan, who struggled to find his rhythm for much of the game, transformed into an unstoppable force in the second overtime, per SacTownSports.

DeRozen scored nine of the team’s 11 points in that period, sealing the win with a contested jumper that left Golden 1 Center in a state of euphoria.

The Kings’ recent success has electrified their home crowd, with chants of “Light The Beam” echoing through the arena as the final seconds ticked away. Sacramento’s dramatic turnaround in this game, and during their ongoing win streak, demonstrates a renewed focus and determination.

“It felt good. We didn’t give up,” DeRozan shared postgame. “We all just looked at each other and buckled down. It shows the will of us pulling together to win.”

Sacramento’s resurgence has been particularly sweet at home. Once struggling with an NBA-leading 12 home losses, the Kings have now won four straight on their own floor, improving their home record to 10-12.

Lighting the Beam and Raising the Vibes

The Golden 1 Center’s signature purple beam, which lights up after every Kings victory, has become a powerful symbol of their renewed energy. DeMar DeRozan even likened it to something iconic, saying, “I’ve never seen a bat sign, but this is probably the closest I’ve seen to one.” His comments underline how much the team’s success resonates with its city.

Domantas Sabonis emphasized the importance of protecting their home court: “We love our fans. We love our city. It’s so much fun to play here, and we’re trying to bring that back.”

Sacramento’s surge has come despite challenges, including the absence of star guard De’Aaron Fox, who has been sidelined with a glute contusion. The Kings’ ability to thrive without Fox highlights their depth and collective determination.

With this newfound momentum, Sacramento prepares to embark on a road trip, starting with a matchup against the defending champion Boston Celtics. Breaking a six-game losing streak to the Celtics and earning their first win at TD Garden in nearly three years would further cement this team’s status as a rising force in the league.