The Sacramento Kings have agreed to trade forward Jalen McDaniels and a future second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. In doing so, the Kings will open up a roster spot and create some flexibility to potentially add a player down the line.

For the Spurs, this trade gives them a future draft asset, which could be utilized in future trades, at the expense of McDaniels' contract. McDaniels, who was set to make $4.7 million this season, is going to be waived by the Spurs upon completion of this trade.

In a total of 248 games over five seasons with three different teams, McDaniels has averaged 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor. The 26-year-old forward is the older brother of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels.

Earlier this offseason, the Kings acquired McDaniels from the Toronto Raptors. Due to having to duck below the luxury tax threshold and open a roster spot, Sacramento traded away Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov, the draft rights to Jamal Shead, and a 2025 second-round pick to the Raptors in this trade involving McDaniels. Vezenkov was then waived by Toronto and returned to Europe after one NBA season.

After trading McDaniels to the Spurs, the Kings now have 13 players under contract, including Orlando Robinson and his partially-guaranteed contract. The Kings will be required to add at least one player to their roster in order to meet the 14-player minimum for the regular season.

It is possible that either Isaac Jones or Boogie Ellis, both of whom have played well in the preseason, could have their contracts converted to a standard deal for the upcoming season. Another possibility is that the Kings will look to add a veteran to the end of their bench with a standard contract.

Once McDaniels clears waivers upon being released by the Spurs, he will be eligible to sign with any other team. Whether or not a team will take a chance on McDaniels is a big unknown, especially since he has never been able to carve out a solidified rile with any of his teams.

The Kings will officially announce the trade in the coming days, along with the possibility of them signing another player to a standard contract in McDaniels' place.