In a revealing and light-hearted episode of his ‘520 Podcast', former NBA player Jeff Teague shared an amusing yet candid moment that marked the twilight of his professional basketball career, attributing the end to the overwhelming speed of Sacramento Kings' guard De'Aaron Fox.

During a matchup while he played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Teague found himself outpaced by Fox, a revelation he shared while chatting with his guest, DeMar DeRozan, who recently signed with the Sacramento Kings. “De'Aaron Fox ended my career, man. He is too damn fast. Fast as sh*t,” Teague admitted, reflecting on the game that shifted his perspective on his playing future.

De'Aaron Fox's speed forced Jeff Teague to rethink his role

This encounter with Fox not only challenged Teague but also led to a significant change in his role on the team:

“They put me on the bench. That’s the first time I said, you know, I think I want to come off the bench. I think I’m going to come against guys with the same speed,” Teague recounted. He even humorously suggested that the Timberwolves might as well start Tyus Jones over him, underscoring the shift in his career trajectory prompted by Fox's formidable speed.

Additionally, DeRozan, agreed with Teague, emphasizing the challenging pace set by Fox, nodding to the sentiment of him being “Fast as sh*t.” This exchange highlighted Fox's reputation in the league as one of the fastest players, impacting even the most seasoned professionals.

Teague's career in the NBA spanned several teams, including significant stints with the Atlanta Hawks and the Indiana Pacers, before his tenure with the Timberwolves. Known for his agility and playmaking abilities, Teague was a formidable guard in his prime but found the evolving dynamics of the game, showcased by players like Fox, a new hill too steep to climb in his later years.