JJ Redick spoke on the refereeing in the Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors series on ESPN’s First Take, and he said that the Kings have been the beneficiaries of the whistle in the first two games.

“They have allowed too much, I have no problem with ‘physical play’ in the playoffs,” Redick said, via First Take. “But if Steph Curry is not allowed to move off the ball, if you’re preventing players from running down the court and you’re allowing that to happen. There’s a play late in Game 2, where Kevon Looney’s right under the rim ready for a rebound and Sabonis crashes in, pushes him in the back, they don’t call the foul. That’s a foul!”

“The referees have dictated too much in the Kings’ favor in this series, I really believe that.” JJ Redick on call disparity against the Warriors 🗣️pic.twitter.com/SKdlYDuvMl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 19, 2023

The most controversial moment of the series came when Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis got tangled up in Game 2. Draymond Green was suspended for Game 3 of the series for stomping on Domantas Sabonis. JJ Redick believes that overall the refereeing has been unfair to the Warriors, and that the calling of the games will have to change if Golden State wants to pull a comeback.

“The referees have dictated too much in the Kings’ favor in this series, I really believe that,” Redick said, via First Take. “And I don’t know if it’s the home crowd or whatever. I rarely complain about the referees, in fact, I don’t know if I’ve ever complained about the referees. I think they’re great. But if they’re going to come back in this series, they’ve got to call the game the way the game is supposed to be called.”

It will be interesting to see how Game 3 goes with Green suspended and the series shifting to Golden State.