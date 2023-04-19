Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green will be suspended for Game 3 of their first round series against the Sacramento Kings after recklessly stepping on Kings center Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter of their Game 2 loss.

The suspension has been met with plenty of commentary from fans and analysts.

Some believe the suspension was a decision made because of both the incident in question and Draymond’s infamous history and reputation.

Some, choosing to focus on the moments preceding Draymond’s decision to stomp on Sabonis’ chest, recall that the Kings’ pivot had wrapped up Green’s legs after a push from Klay Thompson sent him falling to the ground.

Others still — people like Hall of Fame forward and TNT analyst Charles Barkley for instance — believe that it’s a shame that it’s something that has to be discussed anyways.

“What really bothers me about this whole thing,” Barkley says, “to be honest with you, we’re taking away from the fact that the Sacramento Kings are just kicking their ass.”

The Kings lead the Warriors 2-0, dominating Golden State’s once great defense with their ability to score inside.

De’Aaron Fox, the inaugural Clutch Player of the Year award winner, is leading the way for the Kings amid a career season.

Averaging 31.0 points, 7.0 assists, and 3.5 steals per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field, the Warriors seem to have no answer for his combination of athleticism, finishing ability, and confidence.

For his part, Sabonis is averaging 18.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on 44.8 percent shooting from the field, continuing to operate as a fulcrum in their offensive scheme.